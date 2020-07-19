All apartments in Huntington Beach
2015 CALIFORNIA Street

2015 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

2015 California Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
This immaculate, upscale home has 3 bedrooms, plus an open loft style area off the master which could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Enjoy high vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms, master suite with a balcony, bathroom with spa tub and separate shower and a designer walk in closet with custom shoe closet. Downstairs you will find an open floor plan, a kitchen with mohogany cabinets, custom lighting and stainless steel appliances. There is a cozy and convenient family room off the kitchen, travertine floors throughout and a large living room and dining area which leads to an entertainer's courtyard and custom built-in fire pit, perfect for gatherings. Other amenities include a 2 car garage, laundry upstairs near the bedrooms and surround sound throughout the house. Close to Downtown, Pacific City and beautiful beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 CALIFORNIA Street have any available units?
2015 CALIFORNIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2015 CALIFORNIA Street have?
Some of 2015 CALIFORNIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 CALIFORNIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2015 CALIFORNIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 CALIFORNIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2015 CALIFORNIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 2015 CALIFORNIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2015 CALIFORNIA Street offers parking.
Does 2015 CALIFORNIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 CALIFORNIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 CALIFORNIA Street have a pool?
No, 2015 CALIFORNIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2015 CALIFORNIA Street have accessible units?
No, 2015 CALIFORNIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 CALIFORNIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 CALIFORNIA Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 CALIFORNIA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 CALIFORNIA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
