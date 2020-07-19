2015 CALIFORNIA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking garage hot tub

This immaculate, upscale home has 3 bedrooms, plus an open loft style area off the master which could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Enjoy high vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms, master suite with a balcony, bathroom with spa tub and separate shower and a designer walk in closet with custom shoe closet. Downstairs you will find an open floor plan, a kitchen with mohogany cabinets, custom lighting and stainless steel appliances. There is a cozy and convenient family room off the kitchen, travertine floors throughout and a large living room and dining area which leads to an entertainer's courtyard and custom built-in fire pit, perfect for gatherings. Other amenities include a 2 car garage, laundry upstairs near the bedrooms and surround sound throughout the house. Close to Downtown, Pacific City and beautiful beaches!