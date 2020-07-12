19462 Pompano Lane

Amenities

Most popular private floor plan, end unit in Pacific Ranch featuring open living/dining room, family room with attached balcony and a large kitchen with inviting nook area. Three spacious bedrooms on 2nd level and a large bonus/bedroom on ground level with attached bath, lots of storage and 3 car garage are some of the features that make this perfect for a family that needs space and privacy. Pacific Ranch is 24 hour guard gated community with 3 swimming pools and an impressive clubhouse, great for entertaining.