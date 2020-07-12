All apartments in Huntington Beach
19462 Pompano Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

19462 Pompano Lane

19462 Pompano Lane · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

19462 Pompano Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Most popular private floor plan, end unit in Pacific Ranch featuring open living/dining room, family room with attached balcony and a large kitchen with inviting nook area. Three spacious bedrooms on 2nd level and a large bonus/bedroom on ground level with attached bath, lots of storage and 3 car garage are some of the features that make this perfect for a family that needs space and privacy. Pacific Ranch is 24 hour guard gated community with 3 swimming pools and an impressive clubhouse, great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19462 Pompano Lane have any available units?
19462 Pompano Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19462 Pompano Lane have?
Some of 19462 Pompano Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19462 Pompano Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19462 Pompano Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19462 Pompano Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19462 Pompano Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19462 Pompano Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19462 Pompano Lane offers parking.
Does 19462 Pompano Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19462 Pompano Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19462 Pompano Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19462 Pompano Lane has a pool.
Does 19462 Pompano Lane have accessible units?
No, 19462 Pompano Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19462 Pompano Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19462 Pompano Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19462 Pompano Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19462 Pompano Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
