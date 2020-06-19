All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
19351 MAIDSTONE LANE
19351 MAIDSTONE LANE

19351 Maidstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19351 Maidstone Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Exclusive Seacliff on the Greens SPECIAL MOVE IN - Special move in first month deal OAC This Great Located Property is 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and 2 Blocks to Beach!!, This Executive Home Boasts over 2020 Sq.Ft, with a 2 Car-Attached Garage. Great Location in a Resort-Style-Living in the Exclusive Gated Community of SeaCliff on the Greens in HB. Excellent Home for Entertaining and Enjoying the Beach Quality of Life. Community Pools, Spa, Lush Landscaping, Waterfalls, Fountains, BBQ Areas. Living Room Light and Bright Vaulted Ceilings,Wet Bar and Wine Fridge , Kitchen has had an Upgrade , and new flooring , New Paint, Fireplace, Large Master Features a Fireplace, Large walk in Closet, Double Vanities, and Private Balcony. Close to Beach, Shopping, Seacliff Country Club, Main Street, HB Parks, Award Winning Sea cliff Elementary. 1 Year Lease. 3395.00 plus 3400 deposit Owner Pays HOA. This Home will Not Last!! Small-medium Family dog will be considered. Owner pays HOA dues a plus !
Apply On-Line at www.LionProperties.com Viewing by appt only move in by 4/1/2020.
Don't miss this Rare Opportunity to Live in Seacliff!
(714)378-1471

(RLNE4652256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE have any available units?
19351 MAIDSTONE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE have?
Some of 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
19351 MAIDSTONE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE does offer parking.
Does 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE has a pool.
Does 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE have accessible units?
No, 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19351 MAIDSTONE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
