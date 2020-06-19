19351 MAIDSTONE LANE

Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Exclusive Seacliff on the Greens SPECIAL MOVE IN - Special move in first month deal OAC This Great Located Property is 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and 2 Blocks to Beach!!, This Executive Home Boasts over 2020 Sq.Ft, with a 2 Car-Attached Garage. Great Location in a Resort-Style-Living in the Exclusive Gated Community of SeaCliff on the Greens in HB. Excellent Home for Entertaining and Enjoying the Beach Quality of Life. Community Pools, Spa, Lush Landscaping, Waterfalls, Fountains, BBQ Areas. Living Room Light and Bright Vaulted Ceilings,Wet Bar and Wine Fridge , Kitchen has had an Upgrade , and new flooring , New Paint, Fireplace, Large Master Features a Fireplace, Large walk in Closet, Double Vanities, and Private Balcony. Close to Beach, Shopping, Seacliff Country Club, Main Street, HB Parks, Award Winning Sea cliff Elementary. 1 Year Lease. 3395.00 plus 3400 deposit Owner Pays HOA. This Home will Not Last!! Small-medium Family dog will be considered. Owner pays HOA dues a plus !

Apply On-Line at www.LionProperties.com Viewing by appt only move in by 4/1/2020.

