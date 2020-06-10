19215 Shoreline Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Great walk-ability. Located in the Pier Pointe gated community. Right down the street from Huntington Beach HS, HB Police Department, and Seacliff Village Shopping Center. A short 2 mile bike ride from the pier and dog beach. A friendly and safe community to call home.



Amenities: - Gated - Parking - Private enclosed garage, dedicated parking space, additional open parking - Large Patio - BBQ stations - Tennis court - Pool/Spa (association) - Heating - Central heating, fireplace Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Recessed lighting - Ceiling Fans - Plenty of closets/storage Appliances: Stainless Steel - Range/Oven - Microwave - Dishwasher - Refrigerator Laundry: - Washer/Dryer in unit Pets Allowed: Cats/Dogs under 25lbs (fee) Utilities: included - Cable - Internet - Water - Trash - Sewage - Garden/Pool service (association)



Condo features two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Washer/dryer in unit. Both bathrooms and kitchen recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and beautiful flooring throughout. Fireplace in living room with private deck for barbecuing or just watching the sunset. Rent includes water, trash, internet and cable TV. Dogs/cats welcome with small fee.



Call/Text: 714-805-8544