All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19215 Shoreline Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19215 Shoreline Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

19215 Shoreline Lane

19215 Shoreline Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19215 Shoreline Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Great walk-ability. Located in the Pier Pointe gated community. Right down the street from Huntington Beach HS, HB Police Department, and Seacliff Village Shopping Center. A short 2 mile bike ride from the pier and dog beach. A friendly and safe community to call home.

Amenities: - Gated - Parking - Private enclosed garage, dedicated parking space, additional open parking - Large Patio - BBQ stations - Tennis court - Pool/Spa (association) - Heating - Central heating, fireplace Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Recessed lighting - Ceiling Fans - Plenty of closets/storage Appliances: Stainless Steel - Range/Oven - Microwave - Dishwasher - Refrigerator Laundry: - Washer/Dryer in unit Pets Allowed: Cats/Dogs under 25lbs (fee) Utilities: included - Cable - Internet - Water - Trash - Sewage - Garden/Pool service (association)

Condo features two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Washer/dryer in unit. Both bathrooms and kitchen recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinets, and beautiful flooring throughout. Fireplace in living room with private deck for barbecuing or just watching the sunset. Rent includes water, trash, internet and cable TV. Dogs/cats welcome with small fee.

Call/Text: 714-805-8544

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19215 Shoreline Lane have any available units?
19215 Shoreline Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19215 Shoreline Lane have?
Some of 19215 Shoreline Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19215 Shoreline Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19215 Shoreline Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19215 Shoreline Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19215 Shoreline Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19215 Shoreline Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19215 Shoreline Lane offers parking.
Does 19215 Shoreline Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19215 Shoreline Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19215 Shoreline Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19215 Shoreline Lane has a pool.
Does 19215 Shoreline Lane have accessible units?
No, 19215 Shoreline Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19215 Shoreline Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19215 Shoreline Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19215 Shoreline Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19215 Shoreline Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles