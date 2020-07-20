All apartments in Huntington Beach
1821 Alsuna Lane

1821 Alsuna Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1821 Alsuna Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and light. This home has all wood type laminate floors though out. Newer kitchen w/granite counter tops, new paint. Large yard
with double car garage. Perfect home for anyone. Property is in the process of being redone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Alsuna Lane have any available units?
1821 Alsuna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 1821 Alsuna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Alsuna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Alsuna Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1821 Alsuna Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1821 Alsuna Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Alsuna Lane offers parking.
Does 1821 Alsuna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Alsuna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Alsuna Lane have a pool?
No, 1821 Alsuna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1821 Alsuna Lane have accessible units?
No, 1821 Alsuna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Alsuna Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Alsuna Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Alsuna Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Alsuna Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
