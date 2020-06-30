All apartments in Huntington Beach
1807 Alabama St.

1807 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Alabama Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - 1807 Alabama St. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath, vaulted wood beam ceiling w/ fireplace in living room, dining area w/ceiling fan open to kitchen w/faux granite counter tops, little breakfast bar, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, hardwood laminate flooring, double door entry to first bedroom, master has walk-in closet and slider to back patio, front court yard, fresh paint, new carpeting. W/D Hookups in Garage, 2 Car Garage. Close to Schools, Parks, Food, Shopping, Beach and more.

Small Pets will be Considered. Breed & Weight
Restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

(RLNE5223333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Alabama St. have any available units?
1807 Alabama St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1807 Alabama St. have?
Some of 1807 Alabama St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Alabama St. currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Alabama St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Alabama St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Alabama St. is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Alabama St. offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Alabama St. offers parking.
Does 1807 Alabama St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Alabama St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Alabama St. have a pool?
No, 1807 Alabama St. does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Alabama St. have accessible units?
No, 1807 Alabama St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Alabama St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Alabama St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Alabama St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Alabama St. does not have units with air conditioning.

