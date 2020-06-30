Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - 1807 Alabama St. - 3 Bed, 2 Bath, vaulted wood beam ceiling w/ fireplace in living room, dining area w/ceiling fan open to kitchen w/faux granite counter tops, little breakfast bar, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, hardwood laminate flooring, double door entry to first bedroom, master has walk-in closet and slider to back patio, front court yard, fresh paint, new carpeting. W/D Hookups in Garage, 2 Car Garage. Close to Schools, Parks, Food, Shopping, Beach and more.



Small Pets will be Considered. Breed & Weight

Restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.



Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.

Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.



(RLNE5223333)