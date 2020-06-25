All apartments in Huntington Beach
16701 Blanton Lane #3
16701 Blanton Lane #3

16701 Blanton Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16701 Blanton Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Clean Town Home 2 Bed 1.5 Bathroom In Huntington Beach - Very clean town home style unit off the street with a direct access one car garage, with opener. The unit is to the rear of this four plex and is the only one with a small private rear yard. the small yard is currently all artificial grass, very easy maintenance. The owner has installed a wood laminate floor throughout the lower floor including the large living room, dining room and the kitchen. On the first level is a 1/2 bath and the eating area. The kitchen is large and has a lot of cabinet and counter space. At the end of the kitchen is a large unused storage area that could be converted into a pantry. On the upper level are a very large master bedroom and the secondary bedroom which both share the full bath. (Jack and Jill style) the master bedroom is very bright and airy. the secondary bedroom is also large. The unit are within a five minute drive to the ocean and two minutes to Huntington Harbor. Shopping is just around the corner, very convenient.

Please call our office for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE4834222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16701 Blanton Lane #3 have any available units?
16701 Blanton Lane #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 16701 Blanton Lane #3 currently offering any rent specials?
16701 Blanton Lane #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16701 Blanton Lane #3 pet-friendly?
No, 16701 Blanton Lane #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16701 Blanton Lane #3 offer parking?
Yes, 16701 Blanton Lane #3 offers parking.
Does 16701 Blanton Lane #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16701 Blanton Lane #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16701 Blanton Lane #3 have a pool?
No, 16701 Blanton Lane #3 does not have a pool.
Does 16701 Blanton Lane #3 have accessible units?
No, 16701 Blanton Lane #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 16701 Blanton Lane #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16701 Blanton Lane #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16701 Blanton Lane #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16701 Blanton Lane #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
