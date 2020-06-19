All apartments in Huntington Beach
16662 Goldenwest Street

16662 Goldenwest St · No Longer Available
Location

16662 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Amenities

garage
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment located on Goldenwest, right next to Murdy Park and Community Center. Two story unit. Both bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. This unit comes with 1 shared garage parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16662 Goldenwest Street have any available units?
16662 Goldenwest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 16662 Goldenwest Street currently offering any rent specials?
16662 Goldenwest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16662 Goldenwest Street pet-friendly?
No, 16662 Goldenwest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16662 Goldenwest Street offer parking?
Yes, 16662 Goldenwest Street does offer parking.
Does 16662 Goldenwest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16662 Goldenwest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16662 Goldenwest Street have a pool?
No, 16662 Goldenwest Street does not have a pool.
Does 16662 Goldenwest Street have accessible units?
No, 16662 Goldenwest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16662 Goldenwest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16662 Goldenwest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16662 Goldenwest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16662 Goldenwest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
