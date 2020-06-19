16662 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Goldenwest
Amenities
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment located on Goldenwest, right next to Murdy Park and Community Center. Two story unit. Both bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. This unit comes with 1 shared garage parking spot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16662 Goldenwest Street have any available units?
16662 Goldenwest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 16662 Goldenwest Street currently offering any rent specials?
16662 Goldenwest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.