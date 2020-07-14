16132 Parkside Ln

Amenities

2 BD/ 2 BA first floor unit with hardwood floor, new cabinets, new dishwasher, large dining/living room area with direct access to private patio and yard. Includes a single parking garage. $1895 Rent + $1895 Security deposit. Water and trash paid by Landlord. All other utilities covered by the Tenant. No pets allowed. No Laundry on-site. $30 background check required per applicant age 18 and over. Looking for a tenant with good credit , makes 2.5xs the rental amount and no prior evictions.Serious inquiries only, please call or text (562) 337-9418.