Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
1521 Alabama Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1521 Alabama Street
1521 Alabama Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1521 Alabama Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Amenities
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 Alabama Street have any available units?
1521 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 1521 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Alabama Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 1521 Alabama Street offer parking?
No, 1521 Alabama Street does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 1521 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Alabama Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Alabama Street does not have units with air conditioning.
