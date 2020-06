Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom front unit all on one level! Near downtown Huntington Beach and located less than 1.5 miles to the beach! This features a front and back Private patio and your own Detached Single car garage with plenty of street parking. No one above or below you and only one common wall. Nice residential community near beach, shopping, schools and downtown. Community laundry is also available. Great value for the area! Sorry, no pets. Available for Move In, July 19th.