771 FAIRMONT Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

771 FAIRMONT Avenue

771 Fairmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

771 Fairmont Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Pelanconi

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
This beautifully remodeled property boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,600 square feet of living space. The prime location offers close proximity to Griffith Park, LA Zoo, Dining, and easy access to freeways. The remodel was completed in January of 2020. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, counter tops, and appliances. Bathrooms have brand new vanities, tile and plumbing fixtures. Fresh exterior and interior paint throughout the house. There are too many features to list, you must see this property for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

