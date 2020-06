Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom with A/C all utilities paid - Property Id: 24046



This is a small, quiet and bright unit. It is a standalone unit with no shared walls (1 of 4 units in a remodeled four-plex). Enjoy the quiet and comfort of a house with no one living above or below you for the price of an apartment. Unit C is located in the back of the lot and is air-conditioned. New bathroom vanity and medicine cabinet. Washer/dryer on premises. 500 SQFT. Monthly rent - $1850 with utilities included (electric, gas and water). Text Suzy at 818-422-2002.



Conveniently located by the 5FWY and 134 FWY.



No dogs. One cat allowed with pet $250 pet deposit.



Lease duration: 1 year



