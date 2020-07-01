615 W Lexington Drive

Amenities

garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a perfect home to lease located centrally in the heart of Glendale. Close to Paciifc Park Community, Americana at Brand/Glendale Galleria,cafes and reataurants.Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths Formal Dining Room,Living Room with fireplace,Breakfast Nook, basement , laudry hook up. Newly painted inside, new counter tops, new stove/range. and refrigerator. Garage not included in the lease for tenant to use, shared utility bills, shared driveway parking and street parking. Family members live at the back house.