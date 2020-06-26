600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive

Amenities

Bright, remodeled top corner 2 bedroom 1 bath near Adams Square in Glendale. Great location minutes to Atwater, Eagle Rock and Americana Mall. Charming eat-in kitchen with views of Adams Hill has been updated with granite countertops and has stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floors, custom paint, new double pane windows throughout. Spacious bath has nice vanity, lighting and shower doors. Spacious living room with storage closet. Bedrooms are well sized and have good closet space. AC. One assigned parking space and laundry onsite. Available now. Sorry Cats only.