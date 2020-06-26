All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:17 PM

600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive

600 S Chevy Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 S Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale, CA 91205
Somerset

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, remodeled top corner 2 bedroom 1 bath near Adams Square in Glendale. Great location minutes to Atwater, Eagle Rock and Americana Mall. Charming eat-in kitchen with views of Adams Hill has been updated with granite countertops and has stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floors, custom paint, new double pane windows throughout. Spacious bath has nice vanity, lighting and shower doors. Spacious living room with storage closet. Bedrooms are well sized and have good closet space. AC. One assigned parking space and laundry onsite. Available now. Sorry Cats only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have any available units?
600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have?
Some of 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive offers parking.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have a pool?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 East CHEVY CHASE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
