553 Ivy Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

553 Ivy Street

553 Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

553 Ivy Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Moorpark

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new built back house on a quiet residential street minutes away from grocery stores, Americana, Glendale Galleria and much more! No expenses were spared when building this home. It is the perfect house for someone who is looking for a single family home with security and fine living. The home has security cameras throughout the outside, a white kitchen with white quartz countertops, soft closing drawers and a portable island, white marble tiles in the shower and bathroom floor with a vanity sink, laminate flooring throughout, central A/C and heat and a huge bedroom with a walk in closet! The best part is that it has a private backyard space to enjoy. The water and gas is included in the monthly rent and the electricity is to be paid by the tenant. Driveway parking is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Ivy Street have any available units?
553 Ivy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 553 Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
553 Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Ivy Street pet-friendly?
No, 553 Ivy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 553 Ivy Street offer parking?
Yes, 553 Ivy Street offers parking.
Does 553 Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Ivy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 553 Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 553 Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 553 Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 553 Ivy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 553 Ivy Street has units with air conditioning.

