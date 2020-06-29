553 Ivy Street

Amenities

parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Brand new built back house on a quiet residential street minutes away from grocery stores, Americana, Glendale Galleria and much more! No expenses were spared when building this home. It is the perfect house for someone who is looking for a single family home with security and fine living. The home has security cameras throughout the outside, a white kitchen with white quartz countertops, soft closing drawers and a portable island, white marble tiles in the shower and bathroom floor with a vanity sink, laminate flooring throughout, central A/C and heat and a huge bedroom with a walk in closet! The best part is that it has a private backyard space to enjoy. The water and gas is included in the monthly rent and the electricity is to be paid by the tenant. Driveway parking is included.