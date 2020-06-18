All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 427 Mesa Lila Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
427 Mesa Lila Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

427 Mesa Lila Road

427 Mesa Lila Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

427 Mesa Lila Road, Glendale, CA 91208
Whiting Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Who wouldn't love to lease a beautiful 50's contemporary ranch nestled in prestigious Whiting Woods? This meticulously maintained home has three bedrooms, 3 baths and a terrific bonus space with separate entrance that would be great for an office (was recently used as a sound studio), hobby space, in-law suite -- your choice. The home sits on a beautiful wooded lot, has refinished hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows that let in the views, updated baths and great indoor/outdoor living with access to the spacious (and flat) backyard that would be wonderful for entertaining family and friends. Full year lease minimum. Pets limited to size, weight and number. You do not want to miss this rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Mesa Lila Road have any available units?
427 Mesa Lila Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 Mesa Lila Road have?
Some of 427 Mesa Lila Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Mesa Lila Road currently offering any rent specials?
427 Mesa Lila Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Mesa Lila Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Mesa Lila Road is pet friendly.
Does 427 Mesa Lila Road offer parking?
No, 427 Mesa Lila Road does not offer parking.
Does 427 Mesa Lila Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Mesa Lila Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Mesa Lila Road have a pool?
No, 427 Mesa Lila Road does not have a pool.
Does 427 Mesa Lila Road have accessible units?
No, 427 Mesa Lila Road does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Mesa Lila Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Mesa Lila Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts