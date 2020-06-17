405 Salem Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous unit is located in the heart of Glendale between Pacific & Central Ave in a quiet 5-unit complex. The unit has an open floor plan & nice flow between the large living room, dining room, and kitchen. No expense was spared in updating & maintaining! All 3 bedrooms are spacious, one downstairs and 2 master suites upstairs. Additional features include walk-in closets, hallways with plenty of storage space, central air & heat, and washer-dryer hookups in the unit! There is also an additional storage unit in the garage along with your 2 parking spots. Ready for immediate occupancy!