Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 PM

405 Salem Street

405 Salem Street · (818) 432-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 Salem Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous unit is located in the heart of Glendale between Pacific & Central Ave in a quiet 5-unit complex. The unit has an open floor plan & nice flow between the large living room, dining room, and kitchen. No expense was spared in updating & maintaining! All 3 bedrooms are spacious, one downstairs and 2 master suites upstairs. Additional features include walk-in closets, hallways with plenty of storage space, central air & heat, and washer-dryer hookups in the unit! There is also an additional storage unit in the garage along with your 2 parking spots. Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Salem Street have any available units?
405 Salem Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Salem Street have?
Some of 405 Salem Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Salem Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Salem Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 Salem Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 405 Salem Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 Salem Street does offer parking.
Does 405 Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Salem Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Salem Street have a pool?
No, 405 Salem Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Salem Street has units with dishwashers.
