Glendale, CA
3960 pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:53 AM

3960 pennsylvania Avenue

3960 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3960 Pennsylvania Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautifully updated private town house built in 2003 located in a Blue Ribbon School District. Your future home includes vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with granite counter tops, with many cabinets, spacious dining area that opens to an outdoor patio, very bright and well-lit living room with cozy fireplace, a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, patio and mountain view, large second & third bedrooms, laundry area conveniently located upstairs, new wood flooring through out the home, new paint three assigned parking spaces, guest parking, additional storage in garage. Instagram emin_aghajanian

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
3960 pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 3960 pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3960 pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3960 pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3960 pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3960 pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 3960 pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3960 pennsylvania Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 3960 pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3960 pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3960 pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
