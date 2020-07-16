3960 pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully updated private town house built in 2003 located in a Blue Ribbon School District. Your future home includes vaulted ceilings, large kitchen with granite counter tops, with many cabinets, spacious dining area that opens to an outdoor patio, very bright and well-lit living room with cozy fireplace, a spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet, patio and mountain view, large second & third bedrooms, laundry area conveniently located upstairs, new wood flooring through out the home, new paint three assigned parking spaces, guest parking, additional storage in garage. Instagram emin_aghajanian