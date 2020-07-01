3734 2nd Avenue

Amenities

This character-filled La Crescenta two bedroom, one bathroom cottage with mountain views will charm you from the moment you set foot on the brick pathway to the front door! The living room features a raised hearth fireplace, the same hardwood floors seen throughout the home and built-in bookshelves. Both bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. The remodeled kitchen features a single-basin farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances, stone-like slate tile flooring and an adorable breakfast nook which is bathed in natural light from the surrounding windows. The full bathroom has classic tile countertops. The private fenced backyard boasts an open patio area, ideal for dining al fresco, as well as plenty of additional space for recreation. In addition to a one-car detached garage, a washer/dryer set and central air/heat, this property also features several contemporary "extras" such as being electric car hook up ready, boasting a Nest thermostat and aRing doorbell. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy all life has to offer living in lovely La Crescenta!