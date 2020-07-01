All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:45 AM

3734 2nd Avenue

3734 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3734 2nd Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Crescenta Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This character-filled La Crescenta two bedroom, one bathroom cottage with mountain views will charm you from the moment you set foot on the brick pathway to the front door! The living room features a raised hearth fireplace, the same hardwood floors seen throughout the home and built-in bookshelves. Both bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. The remodeled kitchen features a single-basin farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops, stainless steel appliances, stone-like slate tile flooring and an adorable breakfast nook which is bathed in natural light from the surrounding windows. The full bathroom has classic tile countertops. The private fenced backyard boasts an open patio area, ideal for dining al fresco, as well as plenty of additional space for recreation. In addition to a one-car detached garage, a washer/dryer set and central air/heat, this property also features several contemporary "extras" such as being electric car hook up ready, boasting a Nest thermostat and aRing doorbell. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy all life has to offer living in lovely La Crescenta!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 2nd Avenue have any available units?
3734 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 3734 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3734 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3734 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3734 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3734 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 3734 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3734 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 3734 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3734 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3734 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

