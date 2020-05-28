347 Milford Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Now for Lease! Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom front unit townhome in Glendale is now ready for you! Located in a beautiful complex with controlled access, a tranquil courtyard and 3 assigned parking spaces that comes with this unit! Inside features a fabulous floor-plan with sleek flooring, high-ceilings, crown/baseboard molding and recessed lighting. Gorgeous travertine flooring run throughout the first floor. The living room offers a cozy fireplace and a private balcony where you can add outdoor seating! There is a spacious kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On the second floor you have Two master suites, both with en suite bath, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet! This complex is minutes away from the Americana at Brand, Glendale Galleria, as well as Brand Boulevard where you have popular restaurants and shopping stores!