Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:18 PM

347 Milford Street

347 West Milford Street · (818) 246-1099
Location

347 West Milford Street, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Now for Lease! Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom front unit townhome in Glendale is now ready for you! Located in a beautiful complex with controlled access, a tranquil courtyard and 3 assigned parking spaces that comes with this unit! Inside features a fabulous floor-plan with sleek flooring, high-ceilings, crown/baseboard molding and recessed lighting. Gorgeous travertine flooring run throughout the first floor. The living room offers a cozy fireplace and a private balcony where you can add outdoor seating! There is a spacious kitchen that has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On the second floor you have Two master suites, both with en suite bath, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet! This complex is minutes away from the Americana at Brand, Glendale Galleria, as well as Brand Boulevard where you have popular restaurants and shopping stores!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Milford Street have any available units?
347 Milford Street has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 Milford Street have?
Some of 347 Milford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Milford Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 Milford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Milford Street pet-friendly?
No, 347 Milford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 347 Milford Street offer parking?
Yes, 347 Milford Street does offer parking.
Does 347 Milford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 347 Milford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Milford Street have a pool?
No, 347 Milford Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 Milford Street have accessible units?
No, 347 Milford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Milford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Milford Street has units with dishwashers.
