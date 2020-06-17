All apartments in Glendale
312 Thompson Ave
312 Thompson Ave

312 Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 Thompson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
SINGLE PROFESSIONAL FEMALE ONLY
A PRIVATE room (10x10 feet), wood floors, large window(5x3), view of the mo, and shared updated bathroom.

-ONE price of $800.00 Includes utilities- water, trash, gas, WIFI, CENTRAL AC, Full kitchen privileges, electricity (additional cost if way above yearly avg.), IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER! NO more wasting time of carrying quarters to the on-site facility!

Check out the commute time.
10-15 minutes to any of the Burbank Major Studios- Warner Bros, Disney, NBC, Universal, Woodbury University, Griffith Park, Baskin-Robbins, Snookie's Cookies, Mambo's Cuban Restaurant, PORTO'S Bakery, Trader Joe's, Ralph's, Starbucks, Downtown Burbank, Empire Center (Walmart, Target, Olive Garden,etc...)

20-30 minutes away from Americana on Brand, Glendale Galleria, Hollywood, Pantages, Dodger Stadium, Atwater Village, Studio City to name a few.

-Street Parking.

THE PLACE: The townhouse is clean, quiet, and spacious. It's a family-type residential in a quiet neighborhood. The single bedroom is in a four bedroom 2 story townhouse in GLENDALE. No over night guest, no parties, no heavy frying, no home business.

YOU- are a clean and respectful full-time female professional or studious student who requires a quiet space. This can be heaven for you!!

WE- are professionals and a graduate student, a male (40's) and 2 females (20's and 50's) (male and older female are brother & sister) living with two older cats. Sorry, can't accept more pets.

Location: Near Western and Victory in Glendale.

FINE PRINT: A security deposit of $800. - Total to move in $1,600.00. Applicants will go through the standard background check, a credit check (paid by applicant), proof of income, and copy of ID.
** Living Room will eventually turn into bedroom.**

MUST include SOCIAL MEDIA, cell phone number, and MOVE IN DATE in email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Thompson Ave have any available units?
312 Thompson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Thompson Ave have?
Some of 312 Thompson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Thompson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
312 Thompson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Thompson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Thompson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 312 Thompson Ave offer parking?
No, 312 Thompson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 312 Thompson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Thompson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Thompson Ave have a pool?
No, 312 Thompson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 312 Thompson Ave have accessible units?
No, 312 Thompson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Thompson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Thompson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
