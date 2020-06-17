312 Thompson Ave

Amenities
SINGLE PROFESSIONAL FEMALE ONLY
A PRIVATE room (10x10 feet), wood floors, large window(5x3), view of the mo, and shared updated bathroom.
-ONE price of $800.00 Includes utilities- water, trash, gas, WIFI, CENTRAL AC, Full kitchen privileges, electricity (additional cost if way above yearly avg.), IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER! NO more wasting time of carrying quarters to the on-site facility!
Check out the commute time.
10-15 minutes to any of the Burbank Major Studios- Warner Bros, Disney, NBC, Universal, Woodbury University, Griffith Park, Baskin-Robbins, Snookie's Cookies, Mambo's Cuban Restaurant, PORTO'S Bakery, Trader Joe's, Ralph's, Starbucks, Downtown Burbank, Empire Center (Walmart, Target, Olive Garden,etc...)
20-30 minutes away from Americana on Brand, Glendale Galleria, Hollywood, Pantages, Dodger Stadium, Atwater Village, Studio City to name a few.
-Street Parking.
THE PLACE: The townhouse is clean, quiet, and spacious. It's a family-type residential in a quiet neighborhood. The single bedroom is in a four bedroom 2 story townhouse in GLENDALE. No over night guest, no parties, no heavy frying, no home business.
YOU- are a clean and respectful full-time female professional or studious student who requires a quiet space. This can be heaven for you!!
WE- are professionals and a graduate student, a male (40's) and 2 females (20's and 50's) (male and older female are brother & sister) living with two older cats. Sorry, can't accept more pets.
Location: Near Western and Victory in Glendale.
FINE PRINT: A security deposit of $800. - Total to move in $1,600.00. Applicants will go through the standard background check, a credit check (paid by applicant), proof of income, and copy of ID.
** Living Room will eventually turn into bedroom.**
MUST include SOCIAL MEDIA, cell phone number, and MOVE IN DATE in email.