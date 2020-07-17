307 North Columbus Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful well maintained building in the Vineyard neighborhood of Glendale. Available for immediate move in is a recently refurbished unit, original hardwood floors throughout. Features wall AC, stove, and quiet neighbors (no common walls). Laundry room onsite, private one car garage included. Close proximity to Americana, Galleria, and downtown Glendale businesses.



No pets, and no smoking.



Tenants pay for gas and electric; One month security deposit required.



Please view linked virtual tour below:

https://youtu.be/1AvH5z5gAOU



Applications can be submitted at:

https://craigpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp