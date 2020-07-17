All apartments in Glendale
Location

307 North Columbus Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful well maintained building in the Vineyard neighborhood of Glendale. Available for immediate move in is a recently refurbished unit, original hardwood floors throughout. Features wall AC, stove, and quiet neighbors (no common walls). Laundry room onsite, private one car garage included. Close proximity to Americana, Galleria, and downtown Glendale businesses.

No pets, and no smoking.

Tenants pay for gas and electric; One month security deposit required.

Please view linked virtual tour below:
https://youtu.be/1AvH5z5gAOU

Applications can be submitted at:
https://craigpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 North Columbus Avenue have any available units?
307 North Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 North Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 307 North Columbus Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 North Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 North Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 North Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 North Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 307 North Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 307 North Columbus Avenue offers parking.
Does 307 North Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 North Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 North Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 North Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 North Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 North Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 North Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 North Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
