All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 2518 Cañada Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
2518 Cañada Boulevard
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:35 PM

2518 Cañada Boulevard

2518 Cañada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Woodlands
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2518 Cañada Boulevard, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunny bright 2 br in park like setting, Verdugo Woodlands neighborhood. Close to 2 and 210 freeways, sports and picnic activities at Verdugo Park, blocks from shopping in Montrose. Hardwood or tile floors throughout, separate dining area, brand new full size washer dryer, brand new fridge, loads of storage in service porch. Retro touches from a bygone era such as hall telephone desk and built in bookcase.
Only one common wall, private one car garage.
For everyone's safety this property is set up for self showing.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448814?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Cañada Boulevard have any available units?
2518 Cañada Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Cañada Boulevard have?
Some of 2518 Cañada Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Cañada Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Cañada Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Cañada Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Cañada Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 2518 Cañada Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Cañada Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2518 Cañada Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2518 Cañada Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Cañada Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2518 Cañada Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Cañada Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2518 Cañada Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Cañada Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Cañada Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts