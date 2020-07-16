1952 W Kenneth Road

Amenities

Home is located on one of the best tree lined streets in Glendale. Property offers hardwood floors, brand new central A/C and heat, updated and just painted Kitchen with new sink and counter tops. The fireplace is located in the living room next to the dining room. Property also offers a guest/studio in the back yard that has its own bathroom and closet. The two car garage entry is from Elm street and is detached. Minutes from Kenneth Village and world Famous Brand Park, this is one of the best locations and best house in the neighborhood.