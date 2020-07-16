All apartments in Glendale
1952 W Kenneth Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1952 W Kenneth Road

1952 W Kenneth Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1952 W Kenneth Rd, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Home is located on one of the best tree lined streets in Glendale. Property offers hardwood floors, brand new central A/C and heat, updated and just painted Kitchen with new sink and counter tops. The fireplace is located in the living room next to the dining room. Property also offers a guest/studio in the back yard that has its own bathroom and closet. The two car garage entry is from Elm street and is detached. Minutes from Kenneth Village and world Famous Brand Park, this is one of the best locations and best house in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1952 W Kenneth Road have any available units?
1952 W Kenneth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1952 W Kenneth Road have?
Some of 1952 W Kenneth Road's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1952 W Kenneth Road currently offering any rent specials?
1952 W Kenneth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1952 W Kenneth Road pet-friendly?
No, 1952 W Kenneth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1952 W Kenneth Road offer parking?
Yes, 1952 W Kenneth Road offers parking.
Does 1952 W Kenneth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1952 W Kenneth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1952 W Kenneth Road have a pool?
No, 1952 W Kenneth Road does not have a pool.
Does 1952 W Kenneth Road have accessible units?
No, 1952 W Kenneth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1952 W Kenneth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1952 W Kenneth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
