186 Wonderview Drive

Amenities
***Take advantage of this limited time offer! One time move-in discount of $500 if the applicants/tenants complete the application, sign the lease and move in on or before February 29, 2020.***
Classic, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the intimate neighborhood of Brockmont in Grendale.
The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, tile floor, and a fireplace.
The neat kitchen is equipped with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, and microwave. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and electric heating.
The exterior features patio - perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
Off-street parking is available.
Small pets less than 25 lbs are okay with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking is prohibited.
Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity.
Nearby Parks: Brand Park, Nibley Park, Fremont Park, and Rossmoyne.
Nearby Schools:
Eleanor J. Toll Middle School - 0.99 mile, 7/10
Herbert Hoover High School - 1 mile, 7/10
Mark Keppel Elementary School - 1.07 miles, 8/10
Balboa Elementary School - 1.58 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
7 Riverside Rancho to Glendale Community College - 0.8 mile
1 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.9 mile
2 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.9 mile
5 Pacific Community Center to Hoover High School - 0.9 mile
(RLNE5217705)