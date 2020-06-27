186 Wonderview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

***Take advantage of this limited time offer! One time move-in discount of $500 if the applicants/tenants complete the application, sign the lease and move in on or before February 29, 2020.***



Classic, 3 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in the intimate neighborhood of Brockmont in Grendale.



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood floor, tile floor, and a fireplace.



The neat kitchen is equipped with granite countertop, stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, and microwave. Other appliances include an in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and electric heating.



The exterior features patio - perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



Off-street parking is available.



Small pets less than 25 lbs are okay with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, gas, sewage, trash, and electricity.



Nearby Parks: Brand Park, Nibley Park, Fremont Park, and Rossmoyne.



Nearby Schools:

Eleanor J. Toll Middle School - 0.99 mile, 7/10

Herbert Hoover High School - 1 mile, 7/10

Mark Keppel Elementary School - 1.07 miles, 8/10

Balboa Elementary School - 1.58 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

7 Riverside Rancho to Glendale Community College - 0.8 mile

1 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.9 mile

2 Glendale Transportation Center to Stocker - 0.9 mile

5 Pacific Community Center to Hoover High School - 0.9 mile



(RLNE5217705)