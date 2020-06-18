1707 Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained traditional home in the desirable location of Sparr Heights. The owner has maintained and updated this home for many years. The living room and family room have newer installed wood like floors. The kitchen is updated with oak cabinets, wood like flooring and granite counters. Two bedrooms are off the main hall with the bathroom in between. The full bath has been updated. The 3rd bedroom has a large custom built closet and storage area in the back of the room. Features include: central heat and air, copper plumbing, new paint and custom plantation shutters. There is a laundry area off the kitchen. The backyard has a custom built fence and features a brick patio perfect for BBQ's . Behind the 2 car carport is a workshop/storage room. Home is located in the Award winning Glendale Unified School District. Pets OK with owners approval.