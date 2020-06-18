All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

1707 Arlington Avenue

1707 Arlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Arlington Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Sparr Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained traditional home in the desirable location of Sparr Heights. The owner has maintained and updated this home for many years. The living room and family room have newer installed wood like floors. The kitchen is updated with oak cabinets, wood like flooring and granite counters. Two bedrooms are off the main hall with the bathroom in between. The full bath has been updated. The 3rd bedroom has a large custom built closet and storage area in the back of the room. Features include: central heat and air, copper plumbing, new paint and custom plantation shutters. There is a laundry area off the kitchen. The backyard has a custom built fence and features a brick patio perfect for BBQ's . Behind the 2 car carport is a workshop/storage room. Home is located in the Award winning Glendale Unified School District. Pets OK with owners approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Arlington Avenue have any available units?
1707 Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 1707 Arlington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Arlington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1707 Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Arlington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 1707 Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1707 Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Arlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
