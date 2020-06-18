Amenities

Welcome to 1526 Belleau Road in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits above street level with over 1600 square feet of living space, a two-car garage, and a spacious back yard. As you enter the home through a covered porch there is a formal entry that leads to a spacious living room with two illuminating skylights. The home has recent updates throughout with updated bathrooms and kitchen. The backyard has a private large-sized spa/jacuzzi, a covered barbecue area, and plenty of open space.