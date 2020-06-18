All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1526 Belleau Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1526 Belleau Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

1526 Belleau Road

1526 Belleau Road · (818) 600-1787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1526 Belleau Road, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 1526 Belleau Road in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits above street level with over 1600 square feet of living space, a two-car garage, and a spacious back yard. As you enter the home through a covered porch there is a formal entry that leads to a spacious living room with two illuminating skylights. The home has recent updates throughout with updated bathrooms and kitchen. The backyard has a private large-sized spa/jacuzzi, a covered barbecue area, and plenty of open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Belleau Road have any available units?
1526 Belleau Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Belleau Road have?
Some of 1526 Belleau Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Belleau Road currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Belleau Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Belleau Road pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Belleau Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1526 Belleau Road offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Belleau Road offers parking.
Does 1526 Belleau Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 Belleau Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Belleau Road have a pool?
No, 1526 Belleau Road does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Belleau Road have accessible units?
No, 1526 Belleau Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Belleau Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Belleau Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1526 Belleau Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity