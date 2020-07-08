1344 5th Street

Amenities

Welcome to sunny Glendale! A second level 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,291-SqFt Condo is ready for you to make some new memories in. Into a spacious living room with connected dining space features crisp laminate flooring, crown molding, and plenty of natural light from the nice sized windows. Unique to the living room is a decorative fireplace, a built-in mirrored wet bar, and spacious balcony accessible by glass sliding doors. The kitchen offers warm toned textured cabinets, granite countertops, built-in appliances, tray ceiling, recessed lighting, and even additional dining space. Both bedroom are enhanced with built-in closets with mirrored closet doors and the master conveniently has an attached bathroom. This condo has plenty of built-in storage areas and a laundry room. And when it's time to unwind after a long week, the complex features both spa and pool to splash around in. Nearby to 5 FWY, Glendale DMW, markets, schools, and more!