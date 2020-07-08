All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1344 5th Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

1344 5th Street

1344 Fifth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Fifth Street, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to sunny Glendale! A second level 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,291-SqFt Condo is ready for you to make some new memories in. Into a spacious living room with connected dining space features crisp laminate flooring, crown molding, and plenty of natural light from the nice sized windows. Unique to the living room is a decorative fireplace, a built-in mirrored wet bar, and spacious balcony accessible by glass sliding doors. The kitchen offers warm toned textured cabinets, granite countertops, built-in appliances, tray ceiling, recessed lighting, and even additional dining space. Both bedroom are enhanced with built-in closets with mirrored closet doors and the master conveniently has an attached bathroom. This condo has plenty of built-in storage areas and a laundry room. And when it's time to unwind after a long week, the complex features both spa and pool to splash around in. Nearby to 5 FWY, Glendale DMW, markets, schools, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 5th Street have any available units?
1344 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 5th Street have?
Some of 1344 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1344 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1344 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1344 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1344 5th Street offers parking.
Does 1344 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1344 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1344 5th Street has a pool.
Does 1344 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1344 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 5th Street has units with dishwashers.

