1339 corona dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming Mid-Century 2b/1b House Fully Furnished - Property Id: 44770



Nestled high in the hills of the unique Adams Hill neighborhood,

floor-to-ceiling windows greet you with unparalleled views of

Glendale. An open living room with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and

exposed beams sets the tone in this refinished, fully-furnished modern gem. You'll find

two bedrooms, a freshly remodeled bathroom, an open kitchen, a

separate laundry room, and a dining area that extends out to a private

patio. It is adjacent to excellent restaurants, shopping and

entertainment; 20 minutes to Burbank, Hollywood, and Downtown LA.

Please note: This is a single family two story house. Landlord lives downstairs and there are inside doors separating the two levels.

