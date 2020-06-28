All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1339 corona dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1339 corona dr
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1339 corona dr

1339 Corona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1339 Corona Drive, Glendale, CA 91205
Adams Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming Mid-Century 2b/1b House Fully Furnished - Property Id: 44770

Nestled high in the hills of the unique Adams Hill neighborhood,
floor-to-ceiling windows greet you with unparalleled views of
Glendale. An open living room with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and
exposed beams sets the tone in this refinished, fully-furnished modern gem. You'll find
two bedrooms, a freshly remodeled bathroom, an open kitchen, a
separate laundry room, and a dining area that extends out to a private
patio. It is adjacent to excellent restaurants, shopping and
entertainment; 20 minutes to Burbank, Hollywood, and Downtown LA.
Please note: This is a single family two story house. Landlord lives downstairs and there are inside doors separating the two levels.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/44770p
Property Id 44770

(RLNE5128878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 corona dr have any available units?
1339 corona dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 corona dr have?
Some of 1339 corona dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 corona dr currently offering any rent specials?
1339 corona dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 corona dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 corona dr is pet friendly.
Does 1339 corona dr offer parking?
No, 1339 corona dr does not offer parking.
Does 1339 corona dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 corona dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 corona dr have a pool?
No, 1339 corona dr does not have a pool.
Does 1339 corona dr have accessible units?
No, 1339 corona dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 corona dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 corona dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts