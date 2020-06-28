1339 corona dr

Amenities
Charming Mid-Century 2b/1b House Fully Furnished - Property Id: 44770
Nestled high in the hills of the unique Adams Hill neighborhood,
floor-to-ceiling windows greet you with unparalleled views of
Glendale. An open living room with high ceilings, hardwood floors, and
exposed beams sets the tone in this refinished, fully-furnished modern gem. You'll find
two bedrooms, a freshly remodeled bathroom, an open kitchen, a
separate laundry room, and a dining area that extends out to a private
patio. It is adjacent to excellent restaurants, shopping and
entertainment; 20 minutes to Burbank, Hollywood, and Downtown LA.
Please note: This is a single family two story house. Landlord lives downstairs and there are inside doors separating the two levels.
