Glendale, CA
1216 Vista Court
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM

1216 Vista Court

1216 Vista Court · No Longer Available
Glendale
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1216 Vista Court, Glendale, CA 91205
Adams Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Adams Hills Lease! Located in Glendale resides a unique fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Inside find a bright and spacious space with large glossy tiled flooring, thick baseboard mold moldings, high ceilings with recessed lighting and custom crown moldings. The cozy kitchen features granite countertops, clean white cabinets and nice appliances. There is a formal dining area and a breakfast bar, perfect for bar stool seating. Bathrooms are beautifully designed, and the bedrooms are spacious. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has its own private bathroom. This is a back unit with a separate entrance, a laundry area and a private yard with a view. Outside in the back you have a big yard with an open patio space where you can add outdoor seating. Taking a few steps down from the patio you will find a nice spacious lawn with lots or greenery and privacy. Part of the Glendale Unified School District. Close to Palmer Park, popular dining, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Vista Court have any available units?
1216 Vista Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Vista Court have?
Some of 1216 Vista Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Vista Court currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Vista Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Vista Court pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Vista Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1216 Vista Court offer parking?
No, 1216 Vista Court does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Vista Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Vista Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Vista Court have a pool?
No, 1216 Vista Court does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Vista Court have accessible units?
No, 1216 Vista Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Vista Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Vista Court has units with dishwashers.

