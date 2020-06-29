1216 Vista Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Adams Hills Lease! Located in Glendale resides a unique fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Inside find a bright and spacious space with large glossy tiled flooring, thick baseboard mold moldings, high ceilings with recessed lighting and custom crown moldings. The cozy kitchen features granite countertops, clean white cabinets and nice appliances. There is a formal dining area and a breakfast bar, perfect for bar stool seating. Bathrooms are beautifully designed, and the bedrooms are spacious. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has its own private bathroom. This is a back unit with a separate entrance, a laundry area and a private yard with a view. Outside in the back you have a big yard with an open patio space where you can add outdoor seating. Taking a few steps down from the patio you will find a nice spacious lawn with lots or greenery and privacy. Part of the Glendale Unified School District. Close to Palmer Park, popular dining, shopping and more!