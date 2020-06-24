1201 Viola Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

You can't get anything better than this at this price. This is legally a 2 BR, with a large loft that can be used as a third bedroom.Absolutely spectacular, spacious, newer, modern,convenient and in move in condition. It comes with a Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Stove,dishwasher,microwave, 2 car parking, and plenty of extra storage cabinet in the garage, Central air and heat. Expansive living room with attractive decorative travertine tiles, and steps out to a nice, large patio, for summer barbecues. Upstairs has beautiful,brand new laminate wood flooring throughout, laundry room, 2 Master suites,both baths with tub. There is a large loft which can be used as a third bedroom, but also perfect as an office, since it has a built in desk and tons of bookshelves. The loft also leads to a large rooftop deck. Excellent area and school district. To see it is to love it! The property has several patios and balconies. Immediate availability.