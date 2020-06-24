All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

1201 Viola Avenue

1201 Viola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Viola Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You can't get anything better than this at this price. This is legally a 2 BR, with a large loft that can be used as a third bedroom.Absolutely spectacular, spacious, newer, modern,convenient and in move in condition. It comes with a Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Stove,dishwasher,microwave, 2 car parking, and plenty of extra storage cabinet in the garage, Central air and heat. Expansive living room with attractive decorative travertine tiles, and steps out to a nice, large patio, for summer barbecues. Upstairs has beautiful,brand new laminate wood flooring throughout, laundry room, 2 Master suites,both baths with tub. There is a large loft which can be used as a third bedroom, but also perfect as an office, since it has a built in desk and tons of bookshelves. The loft also leads to a large rooftop deck. Excellent area and school district. To see it is to love it! The property has several patios and balconies. Immediate availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Viola Avenue have any available units?
1201 Viola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Viola Avenue have?
Some of 1201 Viola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Viola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Viola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Viola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Viola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1201 Viola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Viola Avenue offers parking.
Does 1201 Viola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Viola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Viola Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 Viola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Viola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Viola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Viola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Viola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
