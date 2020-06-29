1150 Linden Avenue

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment home has been renovated to the height of perfection, including a stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, gorgeous new kitchen and bathroom counters, tasteful new flooring, new window dressing, washer and gas dryer hook-ups, garbage disposal, central heating and A/C, two outdoor reserved parking spaces on property. Owner pays for water, tenant pays for all other utilities. Just a mile and a half from Brand Park, and less than 2.5 miles from De Bell Golf Club and Wildwood and Stough Canyon hiking. Close to DreamWorks Studios and Disney Studios, as well as a multitude of other entertainment companies.



Owner seeks a twelve month lease by a tenant with strong credit scores, income and some reserves. Move in will be first month’s rent plus security deposit of $2,700 for a move-in total of $5,200. Applicants will have a FULL credit report pulled with application at $25.00 per adult applying. All adults who propose to live in the property must submit a full application. Please call prior to the day you want to see it to set up a showing appointment. Fred 310 343 3219



Fred is a licensed real estate agent in the state of California, CalBRE # 01789650