Glendale, CA
1150 Linden Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

1150 Linden Avenue

1150 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1150 Linden Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment home has been renovated to the height of perfection, including a stainless steel gas stove, dishwasher, gorgeous new kitchen and bathroom counters, tasteful new flooring, new window dressing, washer and gas dryer hook-ups, garbage disposal, central heating and A/C, two outdoor reserved parking spaces on property. Owner pays for water, tenant pays for all other utilities. Just a mile and a half from Brand Park, and less than 2.5 miles from De Bell Golf Club and Wildwood and Stough Canyon hiking. Close to DreamWorks Studios and Disney Studios, as well as a multitude of other entertainment companies.

Owner seeks a twelve month lease by a tenant with strong credit scores, income and some reserves. Move in will be first month’s rent plus security deposit of $2,700 for a move-in total of $5,200. Applicants will have a FULL credit report pulled with application at $25.00 per adult applying. All adults who propose to live in the property must submit a full application. Please call prior to the day you want to see it to set up a showing appointment. Fred 310 343 3219

Fred is a licensed real estate agent in the state of California, CalBRE # 01789650

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Linden Avenue have any available units?
1150 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 1150 Linden Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Linden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1150 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Linden Avenue offers parking.
Does 1150 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1150 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1150 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Linden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
