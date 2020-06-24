All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
1126 N Central Avenue
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

1126 N Central Avenue

1126 N Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Glendale
Verdugo Viejo
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1126 N Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

Just recently remodeled - single story condo for lease in the center of everything Glendale has to offer! | Best part of all UTILITIES (Water & Electricity) are included in the lease! | 1st floor unit with oversized balcony & multiple windows facing the street for abundance of natural light | NEW kitchen cabinets, countertops & appliances | NEW bathroom vanities, toilets and fixtures | NEW laminate flooring in living areas and tile flooring in the hallways, kitchen & bathrooms | Patio area facing courtyard by front door of unit for even more outdoor space | First unit to the right upon entering the courtyard - closest unit to stairs & elevator | 2 assigned parking spots (#21 & #25) in gated & secure subterranean parking lot | OTHER FEATURES include: central air and heat, recessed lights, freshly painted interior, washing machine ONLY inside unit, building has community laundry room for dryer, secure access building, dual pane windows and plenty of storage areas/closets inside the unit | Located within close proximity to Trader Joe's down the street, Ralphs Grocery store which is a few hundred feet to the north, minutes from Americana, Galleria, Brand Blvd of shops & eateries and freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 N Central Avenue have any available units?
1126 N Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 N Central Avenue have?
Some of 1126 N Central Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 N Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1126 N Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 N Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1126 N Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1126 N Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1126 N Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 1126 N Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 N Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 N Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 1126 N Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1126 N Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1126 N Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 N Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 N Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
