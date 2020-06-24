1126 N Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking

Just recently remodeled - single story condo for lease in the center of everything Glendale has to offer! | Best part of all UTILITIES (Water & Electricity) are included in the lease! | 1st floor unit with oversized balcony & multiple windows facing the street for abundance of natural light | NEW kitchen cabinets, countertops & appliances | NEW bathroom vanities, toilets and fixtures | NEW laminate flooring in living areas and tile flooring in the hallways, kitchen & bathrooms | Patio area facing courtyard by front door of unit for even more outdoor space | First unit to the right upon entering the courtyard - closest unit to stairs & elevator | 2 assigned parking spots (#21 & #25) in gated & secure subterranean parking lot | OTHER FEATURES include: central air and heat, recessed lights, freshly painted interior, washing machine ONLY inside unit, building has community laundry room for dryer, secure access building, dual pane windows and plenty of storage areas/closets inside the unit | Located within close proximity to Trader Joe's down the street, Ralphs Grocery store which is a few hundred feet to the north, minutes from Americana, Galleria, Brand Blvd of shops & eateries and freeway access!