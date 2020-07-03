1121 Winchester Avenue

Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful new construction front unit home in the desirable neighborhood in the city of Glendale. Offering an abundance of natural light and a seamlessly flow of the open floor plan, this home features 2 beds and 2.5 baths. Featuring high ceilings, new dual HVAC, tank-less water heater, laundry hookups in the unit and gorgeous city views from the master sutie. The designer inspired kitchen offers beautiful gold accents, new custom cabinetry, quartz counter top, a farmhouse kitchen sink and top of the line stainless steel appliances. This home conveniently has a two-car attached garage and is close proximity to everything you're looking for!