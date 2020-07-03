All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, CA
1121 Winchester Avenue
1121 Winchester Avenue

1121 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Winchester Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to this beautiful new construction front unit home in the desirable neighborhood in the city of Glendale. Offering an abundance of natural light and a seamlessly flow of the open floor plan, this home features 2 beds and 2.5 baths. Featuring high ceilings, new dual HVAC, tank-less water heater, laundry hookups in the unit and gorgeous city views from the master sutie. The designer inspired kitchen offers beautiful gold accents, new custom cabinetry, quartz counter top, a farmhouse kitchen sink and top of the line stainless steel appliances. This home conveniently has a two-car attached garage and is close proximity to everything you're looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Winchester Avenue have any available units?
1121 Winchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 1121 Winchester Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Winchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Winchester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1121 Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Winchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 1121 Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Winchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.

