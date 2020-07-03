1121 Winchester Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome to this beautiful new construction front unit home in the desirable neighborhood in the city of Glendale. Offering an abundance of natural light and a seamlessly flow of the open floor plan, this home features 2 beds and 2.5 baths. Featuring high ceilings, new dual HVAC, tank-less water heater, laundry hookups in the unit and gorgeous city views from the master sutie. The designer inspired kitchen offers beautiful gold accents, new custom cabinetry, quartz counter top, a farmhouse kitchen sink and top of the line stainless steel appliances. This home conveniently has a two-car attached garage and is close proximity to everything you're looking for!