Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:16 AM

1058 WINCHESTER Avenue

1058 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1058 Winchester Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled character Spanish available now. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor unit with private front/rear entrances and intercom in a 4-unit complex in North West Glendale. Huge living room with dining area and kitchen with newer stainless steel stove, granite counter-tops and tile floors, 2 full baths, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, mirror closet doors, central air & heat, newer windows and new two tone paint. Tons of closet space. Shared backyard with patio area and fruit trees, great for BBQ. Best Glendale location, very close to Disney, Dream Works, Americana, downtown Glendale, shopping, dining & schools. 1 private garage + 1 parking space. Laundry on premises. Cats & small dogs under 15lbs OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue have any available units?
1058 WINCHESTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue have?
Some of 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1058 WINCHESTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 WINCHESTER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

