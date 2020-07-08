1058 WINCHESTER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled character Spanish available now. Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor unit with private front/rear entrances and intercom in a 4-unit complex in North West Glendale. Huge living room with dining area and kitchen with newer stainless steel stove, granite counter-tops and tile floors, 2 full baths, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, mirror closet doors, central air & heat, newer windows and new two tone paint. Tons of closet space. Shared backyard with patio area and fruit trees, great for BBQ. Best Glendale location, very close to Disney, Dream Works, Americana, downtown Glendale, shopping, dining & schools. 1 private garage + 1 parking space. Laundry on premises. Cats & small dogs under 15lbs OK!