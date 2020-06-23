All apartments in Glendale
1018 N Howard Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1018 N Howard Street

1018 N Howard St · No Longer Available
Location

1018 N Howard St, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This charming house is located in most sought after Rossmoyne area of Glendale. Enjoy a cozy living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and recessed lighting. The galley kitchen features tile countertops, tile floor, new dishwasher, refrigerator & lots of cabinets for plenty of storage. Spacious den with closet, large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and sliding mirror doors. The extra large master suite is on second floor with walk-in closet and master bath. Sunroom makes for a seamless nook. Step out to private yard to enjoy the outdoor with mature fruit trees. Interior and exterior have been recently painted. Tax assessor shows 3 bedroom, office with closet is utilized as 4th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 N Howard Street have any available units?
1018 N Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 N Howard Street have?
Some of 1018 N Howard Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 N Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1018 N Howard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 N Howard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1018 N Howard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1018 N Howard Street offer parking?
No, 1018 N Howard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1018 N Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 N Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 N Howard Street have a pool?
No, 1018 N Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1018 N Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 1018 N Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 N Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 N Howard Street has units with dishwashers.
