1017 Western Ave 2
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1017 Western Ave 2

1017 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Glendale CA - Property Id: 312290

Newly Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Glendale, CA for rent for $1,725.00 per month. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, laminated tile flooring, recessed lighting, air conditioner and heater. Has nice grassy small front yard. Includes 1 parking space. Located on first floor in 4 unit building with friendly neighbors. Walking distance from markets, Starbucks, restaurants, bakery, banks, post office, library and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312290
Property Id 312290

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Western Ave 2 have any available units?
1017 Western Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Western Ave 2 have?
Some of 1017 Western Ave 2's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Western Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Western Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Western Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Western Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1017 Western Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Western Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 1017 Western Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Western Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Western Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1017 Western Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Western Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1017 Western Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Western Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Western Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
