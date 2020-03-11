3116 Ravenwood Ct

Amenities

$800 - ROOM FOR RENT IN 4 BEDROOM HOUSE - THIS IS NOT A STUDIO OR APARTMENT - SINGLE FEMALE ONLY - Fully Furnished - Utilities Included - Female Only - Shared Bathroom

1 Year Lease Required.

Room is on the first floor of two story, 4-bedroom home. Perfect for a student. Only 2 Miles from CSUF. Shops and Brea Mall just a short walk away. Entire house newly remodeled. Brand new wood look plank tiled floors, fresh paint and new vinyl windows. Brand new shower with bath tub in bathroom. Brand new kitchen appliances with gas stove. Brand new washer and dryer in garage. Private neighborhood with its own walking park right in the back yard. Community pool; not heated. Close to 57 freeway, but not too close. It is still very nice and quiet. We have a small friendly dog, but he is not noisy.



Furnished with a brand-new bed, desk, chair and HD TV. Basic cable, Wi-Fi, and Epson Wi-Fi Scanner / Printer use included. Kitchen use included (but be very clean & tidy please), as well as your own full-sized refrigerator, microwave and Keurig coffee maker in garage. Sort of a private kitchen you might say.



$800 / month and $800 security deposit.



Must pass background and credit check at your expense.



Contact Kelly at 949-636-4072 or Kelly@QualityTile.us to set up a viewing of the room.