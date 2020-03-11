All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3116 Ravenwood Ct

3116 Ravenwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Ravenwood Court, Fullerton, CA 92835
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$800 - ROOM FOR RENT IN 4 BEDROOM HOUSE - THIS IS NOT A STUDIO OR APARTMENT - SINGLE FEMALE ONLY - Fully Furnished - Utilities Included - Female Only - Shared Bathroom
1 Year Lease Required.
Room is on the first floor of two story, 4-bedroom home. Perfect for a student. Only 2 Miles from CSUF. Shops and Brea Mall just a short walk away. Entire house newly remodeled. Brand new wood look plank tiled floors, fresh paint and new vinyl windows. Brand new shower with bath tub in bathroom. Brand new kitchen appliances with gas stove. Brand new washer and dryer in garage. Private neighborhood with its own walking park right in the back yard. Community pool; not heated. Close to 57 freeway, but not too close. It is still very nice and quiet. We have a small friendly dog, but he is not noisy.

Furnished with a brand-new bed, desk, chair and HD TV. Basic cable, Wi-Fi, and Epson Wi-Fi Scanner / Printer use included. Kitchen use included (but be very clean & tidy please), as well as your own full-sized refrigerator, microwave and Keurig coffee maker in garage. Sort of a private kitchen you might say.

$800 / month and $800 security deposit.

Must pass background and credit check at your expense.

Contact Kelly at 949-636-4072 or Kelly@QualityTile.us to set up a viewing of the room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Ravenwood Ct have any available units?
3116 Ravenwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Ravenwood Ct have?
Some of 3116 Ravenwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Ravenwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Ravenwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Ravenwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Ravenwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Ravenwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Ravenwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 3116 Ravenwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3116 Ravenwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Ravenwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3116 Ravenwood Ct has a pool.
Does 3116 Ravenwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 3116 Ravenwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Ravenwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Ravenwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
