2776 Quail Ridge Circle

2776 Quail Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2776 Quail Ridge Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful condo located in a highly desirable area in Fullerton. This is the large floor plan in the complex. Single story unit, surrounded by trees and the serenity of a flowing creek. This unit burned down in 2015. Fire occured in 2015 and Unit was fully rebuilt in 2017. This home has been totally remodeled with premium materials and with the finest craftsmanship. This gorgeous home comes with two spacious bedrooms and a sizable den that can be converted to a 3rd bedroom. Home comes with an open floor plan, no stairs or steps with 1345 Sq.Ft. of living area. The floor throughout the home has been replaced with new custom laminated wood flooring with nice baseboard and recess lights. Elegant formal living room with cozy fireplace and new custom sliding doors to the spacious patio area. Gourmet kitchen with new custom quartz countertop and breakfast nook. Master suite has a new custom closet and double sink. All bathrooms have upgraded vanity and custom faucets. This unit has lots of storage space and indoor laundry closet(washer & dryer included). You can BBQ on the patio off living room and spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining family or guests. 2 car assigned covered carport. Enjoy Association Pool and Spa, 2 Tennis court, Club house. Association dues include: water, trash, hot water. Conveniently located near award-winning schools, restaurants, close to Freeway, Brea Mall, Cal. State Fullerton, and Craig Park. Don't miss this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2776 Quail Ridge Circle have any available units?
2776 Quail Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2776 Quail Ridge Circle have?
Some of 2776 Quail Ridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 Quail Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2776 Quail Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 Quail Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2776 Quail Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2776 Quail Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2776 Quail Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 2776 Quail Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2776 Quail Ridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 Quail Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2776 Quail Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 2776 Quail Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 2776 Quail Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 Quail Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 Quail Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
