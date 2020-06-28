2776 Quail Ridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Beautiful condo located in a highly desirable area in Fullerton. This is the large floor plan in the complex. Single story unit, surrounded by trees and the serenity of a flowing creek. This unit burned down in 2015. Fire occured in 2015 and Unit was fully rebuilt in 2017. This home has been totally remodeled with premium materials and with the finest craftsmanship. This gorgeous home comes with two spacious bedrooms and a sizable den that can be converted to a 3rd bedroom. Home comes with an open floor plan, no stairs or steps with 1345 Sq.Ft. of living area. The floor throughout the home has been replaced with new custom laminated wood flooring with nice baseboard and recess lights. Elegant formal living room with cozy fireplace and new custom sliding doors to the spacious patio area. Gourmet kitchen with new custom quartz countertop and breakfast nook. Master suite has a new custom closet and double sink. All bathrooms have upgraded vanity and custom faucets. This unit has lots of storage space and indoor laundry closet(washer & dryer included). You can BBQ on the patio off living room and spacious backyard is perfect for entertaining family or guests. 2 car assigned covered carport. Enjoy Association Pool and Spa, 2 Tennis court, Club house. Association dues include: water, trash, hot water. Conveniently located near award-winning schools, restaurants, close to Freeway, Brea Mall, Cal. State Fullerton, and Craig Park. Don't miss this beauty!