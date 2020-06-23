All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2301 El Rancho.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2301 El Rancho
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2301 El Rancho

2301 El Rancho Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2301 El Rancho Vista, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just fully renovated with many new or newer facilities. New kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets, new ceramic flooring and new ceiling lights. Ceramic eating bar. Kitchen open to Dining Rm. New carpet in all bedrooms, new ceiling fans, new closet doors. Both bathrooms have been renovated with beautiful master. bath shower. New vanity in Hall bath and both baths have large new mirrors. Jay and Gloria Kremer are part owners of this property and are Real Estate brokers in California. Gloria RE Number is 00541572, Jay RE number is 00885518

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 El Rancho have any available units?
2301 El Rancho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 El Rancho have?
Some of 2301 El Rancho's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 El Rancho currently offering any rent specials?
2301 El Rancho isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 El Rancho pet-friendly?
No, 2301 El Rancho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2301 El Rancho offer parking?
No, 2301 El Rancho does not offer parking.
Does 2301 El Rancho have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 El Rancho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 El Rancho have a pool?
No, 2301 El Rancho does not have a pool.
Does 2301 El Rancho have accessible units?
No, 2301 El Rancho does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 El Rancho have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 El Rancho has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College