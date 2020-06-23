2301 El Rancho

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Just fully renovated with many new or newer facilities. New kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets, new ceramic flooring and new ceiling lights. Ceramic eating bar. Kitchen open to Dining Rm. New carpet in all bedrooms, new ceiling fans, new closet doors. Both bathrooms have been renovated with beautiful master. bath shower. New vanity in Hall bath and both baths have large new mirrors. Jay and Gloria Kremer are part owners of this property and are Real Estate brokers in California. Gloria RE Number is 00541572, Jay RE number is 00885518