Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2222 Hilltop Court

2222 Hilltop Court · (949) 369-5555 ext. 1195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2222 Hilltop Court · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.Open family room with exposed beams, corner bar, fireplace, and large French doors to the side patio with custom patio. Perfect for summer BBQ's. The large kitchen flows in the eating area and formal dining room. Spacious master bedroom also has French doors to the patio, opening to a private corner with a large avacado tree and side patio area. This three bedroom home is perfect for any family! Three car garage allows for storage and large driveway is great for guests and off street parking. This is not a property you want to miss out on! Pet OK upon approval.

(RLNE3274146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Hilltop Court have any available units?
2222 Hilltop Court has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Hilltop Court have?
Some of 2222 Hilltop Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Hilltop Court currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Hilltop Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Hilltop Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Hilltop Court is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Hilltop Court offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Hilltop Court does offer parking.
Does 2222 Hilltop Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 Hilltop Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Hilltop Court have a pool?
No, 2222 Hilltop Court does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Hilltop Court have accessible units?
No, 2222 Hilltop Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Hilltop Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Hilltop Court does not have units with dishwashers.
