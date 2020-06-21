2222 Hilltop Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.Open family room with exposed beams, corner bar, fireplace, and large French doors to the side patio with custom patio. Perfect for summer BBQ's. The large kitchen flows in the eating area and formal dining room. Spacious master bedroom also has French doors to the patio, opening to a private corner with a large avacado tree and side patio area. This three bedroom home is perfect for any family! Three car garage allows for storage and large driveway is great for guests and off street parking. This is not a property you want to miss out on! Pet OK upon approval.



(RLNE3274146)