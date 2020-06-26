Rent Calculator
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2031 Domingo Road
2031 Domingo Rd
·
No Longer Available
Location
2031 Domingo Rd, Fullerton, CA 92835
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular Sunny Hills Estate. Privacy galore in this fabulous single story home on a giant half acre lot, desirable school district, quiet interior tract location on a beautiful tree lined street!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2031 Domingo Road have any available units?
2031 Domingo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2031 Domingo Road have?
Some of 2031 Domingo Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2031 Domingo Road currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Domingo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Domingo Road pet-friendly?
No, 2031 Domingo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 2031 Domingo Road offer parking?
Yes, 2031 Domingo Road offers parking.
Does 2031 Domingo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Domingo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Domingo Road have a pool?
No, 2031 Domingo Road does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Domingo Road have accessible units?
No, 2031 Domingo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Domingo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 Domingo Road has units with dishwashers.
