1841 Skyline Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage home has 180 degree of view from the back yard and is located in the cul-de-sac of the Raymond Hills neighborhood in Fullerton. This home has a double door entrance that leads you to soaring ceilings, staircase to the 2nd floor, and access to the rest of the rooms. Kitchen has a granite counter top with a breakfast bar, bright breakfast nook, and plenty of windows that brings in lots of natural light. The kitchen is open to the great room, which has a soaring ceiling, cozy fireplace, with lots of windows, and a french door access to the backyard. There is almost 5,000 sqft of like-new living space with rosewood floors, all the doors are hard wood, custom glass accented doors and city lights that can be seen from the home. Master Suite is loaded with a cozy fireplace, retreat with access to the balcony, walk-in closet. Attached to the office is a Juliette balcony. This beautiful home has close proximity to equestrian trails, hiking, shopping and much more! Award winning schools: Beechwood Elementary K-8 & open enrollment in Fullerton Joint Union High School District.



Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com