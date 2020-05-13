All apartments in Fullerton
1841 Skyline Way

Location

1841 Skyline Way, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage home has 180 degree of view from the back yard and is located in the cul-de-sac of the Raymond Hills neighborhood in Fullerton. This home has a double door entrance that leads you to soaring ceilings, staircase to the 2nd floor, and access to the rest of the rooms. Kitchen has a granite counter top with a breakfast bar, bright breakfast nook, and plenty of windows that brings in lots of natural light. The kitchen is open to the great room, which has a soaring ceiling, cozy fireplace, with lots of windows, and a french door access to the backyard. There is almost 5,000 sqft of like-new living space with rosewood floors, all the doors are hard wood, custom glass accented doors and city lights that can be seen from the home. Master Suite is loaded with a cozy fireplace, retreat with access to the balcony, walk-in closet. Attached to the office is a Juliette balcony. This beautiful home has close proximity to equestrian trails, hiking, shopping and much more! Award winning schools: Beechwood Elementary K-8 & open enrollment in Fullerton Joint Union High School District.

Listing Agent: Jamie Yiang Tel:714-870-2020 Email: jamieyiang1@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Skyline Way have any available units?
1841 Skyline Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 Skyline Way have?
Some of 1841 Skyline Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Skyline Way currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Skyline Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Skyline Way pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Skyline Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1841 Skyline Way offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Skyline Way offers parking.
Does 1841 Skyline Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Skyline Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Skyline Way have a pool?
No, 1841 Skyline Way does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Skyline Way have accessible units?
No, 1841 Skyline Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Skyline Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 Skyline Way does not have units with dishwashers.
