1815 Vista Del Oro

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to this lovely town home nestled in one of the nicest developments in Fullerton. Located in a private cul-de-sac this home features 3 ample bedrooms, three remodeled bathrooms, separate laundry room, water softener, formal dining room, large living room, an updated kitchen and two spacious decks one off the master & living room. As you enter there is a foyer that overlooks the living and dining room which gives you that open floor concept you walk down 5 steps and you are on the main living areas. The bedrooms are located downstairs. This home features gleaming wood floors on the upper level and upgraded flooring and carpet in the bedroom areas. You really have a sense of privacy with the separation of living quarters and bedrooms. This is what you want a home that has been beautifully maintained and is move in ready! Having a direct access from the 2 car garage gives you that extra sense of security. One of the BEST FEATURES are that all the bedrooms have walk-in closets!!i. One oversized bedroom could easily be used as a secondary bonus room or two could share. It is a lovely place to call home.

The HOA covers water, trash, basic cable, gardener, beautiful association Pool,Spa, tennis court & club house

HUGE PLUS****LOCATED IN THE TROY HIGH SCHOOL AND ROLLING HILLS ELEMENTARY DISTRICT or WALK TO CSFU