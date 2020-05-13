All apartments in Fullerton
1815 Vista Del Oro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:14 PM

1815 Vista Del Oro

1815 Vista Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Vista Del Oro, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this lovely town home nestled in one of the nicest developments in Fullerton. Located in a private cul-de-sac this home features 3 ample bedrooms, three remodeled bathrooms, separate laundry room, water softener, formal dining room, large living room, an updated kitchen and two spacious decks one off the master & living room. As you enter there is a foyer that overlooks the living and dining room which gives you that open floor concept you walk down 5 steps and you are on the main living areas. The bedrooms are located downstairs. This home features gleaming wood floors on the upper level and upgraded flooring and carpet in the bedroom areas. You really have a sense of privacy with the separation of living quarters and bedrooms. This is what you want a home that has been beautifully maintained and is move in ready! Having a direct access from the 2 car garage gives you that extra sense of security. One of the BEST FEATURES are that all the bedrooms have walk-in closets!!i. One oversized bedroom could easily be used as a secondary bonus room or two could share. It is a lovely place to call home.
The HOA covers water, trash, basic cable, gardener, beautiful association Pool,Spa, tennis court & club house
HUGE PLUS****LOCATED IN THE TROY HIGH SCHOOL AND ROLLING HILLS ELEMENTARY DISTRICT or WALK TO CSFU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Vista Del Oro have any available units?
1815 Vista Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Vista Del Oro have?
Some of 1815 Vista Del Oro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Vista Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Vista Del Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Vista Del Oro pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Vista Del Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1815 Vista Del Oro offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Vista Del Oro offers parking.
Does 1815 Vista Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Vista Del Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Vista Del Oro have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Vista Del Oro has a pool.
Does 1815 Vista Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 1815 Vista Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Vista Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Vista Del Oro has units with dishwashers.
