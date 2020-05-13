All apartments in Fullerton
1645 N Gilbert Street
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

1645 N Gilbert Street

1645 North Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1645 North Gilbert Street, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Extensively Upgraded Amberwood town home in Sunny Hills High School District. Enjoy light and bight kitchen with granite counters, updated cabinets new appliances and recessed lighting. Open living room and separate dining room. There are 3 bedrooms plus additional room off of the master bedroom that can be used as an office or nursery. New carpeting in bedrooms and hallway. Updated bathrooms with travertine tile. Central heating and Air. 2 car direct access garage with washer/dryer hookups. Water, Trash and Gas Included In payment. Community Amenities include Pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis courts. Ready to be your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 N Gilbert Street have any available units?
1645 N Gilbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 N Gilbert Street have?
Some of 1645 N Gilbert Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 N Gilbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
1645 N Gilbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 N Gilbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 1645 N Gilbert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1645 N Gilbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 1645 N Gilbert Street offers parking.
Does 1645 N Gilbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 N Gilbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 N Gilbert Street have a pool?
Yes, 1645 N Gilbert Street has a pool.
Does 1645 N Gilbert Street have accessible units?
No, 1645 N Gilbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 N Gilbert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 N Gilbert Street has units with dishwashers.
