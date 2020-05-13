1645 N Gilbert Street

Amenities

Extensively Upgraded Amberwood town home in Sunny Hills High School District. Enjoy light and bight kitchen with granite counters, updated cabinets new appliances and recessed lighting. Open living room and separate dining room. There are 3 bedrooms plus additional room off of the master bedroom that can be used as an office or nursery. New carpeting in bedrooms and hallway. Updated bathrooms with travertine tile. Central heating and Air. 2 car direct access garage with washer/dryer hookups. Water, Trash and Gas Included In payment. Community Amenities include Pool, spa, clubhouse and tennis courts. Ready to be your next home!