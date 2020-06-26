1513 Wavertree Lane

This upgraded unit has tile flooring down stairs and new laminate flooring in the upstairs bedrooms. Very large living room and separate dining area. 3 Full Bathrooms. Stainless appliances in kitchen with washer/dryer and fridge included with the lease. 1400 sq ft with 1 bed room on the lower level and 2 upstairs including a large master suite. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of built in storage. The complex has two community pools with spa. Close to campus! Available August 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
