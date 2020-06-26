All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

1513 Wavertree Lane

1513 Wavertree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Wavertree Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This upgraded unit has tile flooring down stairs and new laminate flooring in the upstairs bedrooms. Very large living room and separate dining area. 3 Full Bathrooms. Stainless appliances in kitchen with washer/dryer and fridge included with the lease. 1400 sq ft with 1 bed room on the lower level and 2 upstairs including a large master suite. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of built in storage. The complex has two community pools with spa. Close to campus! Available August 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Wavertree Lane have any available units?
1513 Wavertree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Wavertree Lane have?
Some of 1513 Wavertree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Wavertree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Wavertree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Wavertree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Wavertree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1513 Wavertree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Wavertree Lane offers parking.
Does 1513 Wavertree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 Wavertree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Wavertree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1513 Wavertree Lane has a pool.
Does 1513 Wavertree Lane have accessible units?
No, 1513 Wavertree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Wavertree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 Wavertree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
