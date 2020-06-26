1513 Wavertree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This upgraded unit has tile flooring down stairs and new laminate flooring in the upstairs bedrooms. Very large living room and separate dining area. 3 Full Bathrooms. Stainless appliances in kitchen with washer/dryer and fridge included with the lease. 1400 sq ft with 1 bed room on the lower level and 2 upstairs including a large master suite. Attached 2 car garage with plenty of built in storage. The complex has two community pools with spa. Close to campus! Available August 1st