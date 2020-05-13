All apartments in Fullerton
1504 Via Linda
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:54 PM

1504 Via Linda

1504 Via Linda · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Via Linda, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
2 Master bedrooms with full bath and walking closet. Good school district. Granite counter top. very clean unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Via Linda have any available units?
1504 Via Linda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1504 Via Linda currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Via Linda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Via Linda pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Via Linda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1504 Via Linda offer parking?
No, 1504 Via Linda does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Via Linda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Via Linda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Via Linda have a pool?
No, 1504 Via Linda does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Via Linda have accessible units?
No, 1504 Via Linda does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Via Linda have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Via Linda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Via Linda have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Via Linda does not have units with air conditioning.

