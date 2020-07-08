All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

1256 Hampton Court

1256 Hampton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Hampton Court, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable gated community of Threewoods. Four bedrooms with one on main floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal Living and Dining rooms. Very functional kitchen with granite counters ad spacious center island that opens onto the family room with fireplace. Large upstairs loft area features built-in double desks for great office/study space. Large Master Bedroom suite with multi-purpose sitting area.
Large walk-in closet. Generous closet space in secondary bedrooms. Lots of natural lighting. Great location near Downtown Fullerton shopping and restaurants, CSU Fullerton, Brea Mall and easy freeway access. Corner lot on cul-de-sac street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

