1256 Hampton Court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable gated community of Threewoods. Four bedrooms with one on main floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal Living and Dining rooms. Very functional kitchen with granite counters ad spacious center island that opens onto the family room with fireplace. Large upstairs loft area features built-in double desks for great office/study space. Large Master Bedroom suite with multi-purpose sitting area.

Large walk-in closet. Generous closet space in secondary bedrooms. Lots of natural lighting. Great location near Downtown Fullerton shopping and restaurants, CSU Fullerton, Brea Mall and easy freeway access. Corner lot on cul-de-sac street.