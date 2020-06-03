All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Estates at Park Place

3400 Stevenson Blvd · (218) 306-7145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538
Central-Downtown Fremont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit P14 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit E14 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Unit K24 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit K32 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit U28 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit A37 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit O37 · Avail. now

$4,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estates at Park Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
game room
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to The Estates at Park Place, where comfort and convenience are our top priorities. Our 1, 2 and 3-bedroom Fremont luxurious apartments offer tremendous space and contemporary features such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom crown molding.Maintain a healthy lifestyle with our 24-hour fitness center. Indulge in some entertainment at the clubhouse which features a billiards table, movie theatre, and refreshment bar or practice your stroke on our putting green. Enjoy the California sunshine by taking a swim in our resort-style pool and spa.Our location is simply unbeatable, with access to BART, the ferry, and major highways. Business opportunities in both Fremont and neighboring cities such as San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose make this the ideal spot to live. Along with shopping, restaurants and entertainment located nearby, we are minutes from some of the best recreation spots in Fremont, including Fremont Central Park and Lake Elizabeth.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estates at Park Place have any available units?
Estates at Park Place has 21 units available starting at $2,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Estates at Park Place have?
Some of Estates at Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estates at Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Estates at Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estates at Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Estates at Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Estates at Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Estates at Park Place offers parking.
Does Estates at Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estates at Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estates at Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Estates at Park Place has a pool.
Does Estates at Park Place have accessible units?
No, Estates at Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does Estates at Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estates at Park Place has units with dishwashers.
